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Mike Pence Blasts GOP Shift Under Trump, Questions Vance

Former VP Mike Pence says Trump-era populism has pulled Republicans away from core conservative values.

Published on June 4, 2026

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Mike Pence Visits Fox News' "America's Newsroom"
Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized the direction of the Republican Party under President Donald Trump during appearances on NBC’s Meet the Press and CBS’s Face the Nation. Pence argued that Trump’s second administration has moved away from longstanding conservative principles, including American global leadership, limited government, free-market economics, and the right to life—values he said have defined the GOP since the Ronald Reagan era.

While acknowledging Trump’s political strengths and continued popularity among Republican voters, Pence expressed concern that the party is increasingly embracing a populist agenda rather than traditional conservatism. Promoting his new book, Pence said he wrote it in response to what he sees as a growing threat from the populist right.

He specifically criticized policies that have gained traction during the Trump era, including broad tariffs, government intervention in private businesses, and price controls, arguing that they conflict with the free-market principles Republicans have historically supported. Pence also noted that Trump has publicly stated that he is not a conservative.

Pence raised questions about Vice President JD Vance, saying he was “less clear” on where Vance stands regarding these issues. Although he did not elaborate, Pence suggested that Vance could become the leading figure carrying Trump’s populist vision forward within the Republican Party.

According to Pence, such a shift would be detrimental to both the GOP and the nation. He maintained that the country needs a strong conservative movement committed to freedom, free markets, and traditional values.

Despite his criticism of party leadership, Pence said he still believes Republican voters largely support core conservative principles. He expressed confidence that if the GOP remains committed to those values heading into the midterm elections and the 2028 presidential race, voters will ultimately respond positively.

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