Person Found Dead in Vehicle That Was Located in Speedway Pond

Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–A missing person investigation is what Speedway Police say led them to finding a submerged vehicle in a pond with a body inside.

“The Speedway Police Department received a report of a missing person last night at approximately 9:45pm. A report was filed and an investigation began. Through the course of the investigation, officers located what appeared to be a vehicle submerged in a pond approximately 30 yards offshore in the 2000 block of High Eagle Trail,” said Speedway Police Lieutenant Kyle Hodges.

That is south of W. 21st Street. The vehicle was found about 30 yards offshore. The Indiana State Police Dive Team went in to investigate. They found the vehicle and a person dead inside.

They believe this was likely an accident.

The incident continues to be under investigation by both the Speedway Police Department and the Marion County Coroner’s Office.