Andrew Ireland Joins to Discuss Secretary of State Race

Source: Diego Morales / SOSDiegoMorales/X

Can a leader make a difference in the Indiana Secretary of State’s office?

Hosts Ethan and Jerry welcomed Andrew Ireland, the campaign manager for Secretary of State candidate Max Engling, to discuss why Hoosiers should support his bid for office. Ireland’s passion and conviction shone through as he outlined the key issues that make Engling the right choice for the job.

“I think you need a guy who’s not just an administrator, but a leader, somebody who has a vision for where he wants to take that office,” Ireland said, emphasizing the importance of a leader who can drive change.

Ireland highlighted two key issues that are close to his heart: tackling the “Chameleon Carriers” – trucking companies with bad safety scores that create new companies when shut down by the Feds – and closing primaries. He pointed out that Florida, a state that has closed primaries, is a strong example of how this can work. “Florida has closed primaries, and I think it’s one of the reasons why Florida is such a strong state today,” he said.

Ireland also discussed the importance of having a leader who can build a strong team and make tough decisions. “I think Max is the guy that can win,” he said. “If you look at Crazy Destiny Wells, you look at Bobai, who are the people most concerned about, it’s Max that’s the one they’re talking about.”

However, Ireland also acknowledged the challenges that come with being a leader. “My concern is will he be able to act independently or is he going to be a proxy of basically the Banks office?” he said. “I want an independent voice in any elected position, not a rubber stamp.”

The conversation also touched on the recent scandals surrounding the current Secretary of State, Diego Morales, including allegations of hiring a non-citizen as his deputy chief of staff. Ireland emphasized that while these issues are serious, they don’t necessarily mean that Morales should be removed from office. “I think you’ve got to make an example out of him if he’s done something illegal, but if not, then I think the best way to take care of that is you unelect him, you send somebody else to take his job.”

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Throughout the conversation, Ireland’s passion and conviction shone through as he advocated for Engling’s candidacy. “I think Max is the right guy for the job,” he said. “He’s a very smart guy, he’s very capable, and again, he’s got a very clear vision that he’s laying out. It’s something that I know I can work with at the General Assembly.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the issues and candidates in the Indiana Secretary of State’s office, you can listen to the full interview here.