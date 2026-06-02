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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 6/2/26: Bears, K Conway, Sen Banks

Tony Katz: Chicago Bears, Hakeem Jeffries, Kellyanne Conway, Rolls Royce, Senator Banks, Ryan Mears

Published on June 2, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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Reason to be optimistic about Bears move to Indiana

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Hakeem Jeffries: ‘Not a Single Person Who We Spoke with Yesterday at Delaney Hall Was a Violent Felon’. 

Kellyanne: They made us disclaim David Duke. I want every single Democrat to step away from Platner.

Today on the Marketplace:    Living the Trading Places life

Senator Banks: Ryan Mears is a prosecutor gone rogue

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