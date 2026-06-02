Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 6/2/26: Bears, K Conway, Sen Banks

Reason to be optimistic about Bears move to Indiana

Today’s Popcorn Moment: Hakeem Jeffries: ‘Not a Single Person Who We Spoke with Yesterday at Delaney Hall Was a Violent Felon’. Kellyanne: They made us disclaim David Duke. I want every single Democrat to step away from Platner. Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Today on the Marketplace: Living the Trading Places life