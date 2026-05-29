Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/29/26: MN Fraud, Rokita Mary Jane
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Enough of the fraudsters. Throw them all in jail, or deport them.
Honesty Taboo
Cease fire extended. Maybe. – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/israel-airstrikes-lebanon-amid-talks-iran-deal/
The SAT and the ACT are back – https://yaledailynews.com/articles/yale-reinstates-sat-act-requirement-after-six-years-of-flexible-policy
Rokita doesn’t like marijuana
Republican convention coming up. Just say no to Diego!
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