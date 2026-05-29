Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/29/26: MN Fraud, Rokita Mary Jane

Enough of the fraudsters. Throw them all in jail, or deport them. Honesty Taboo

Cease fire extended. Maybe. – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/israel-airstrikes-lebanon-amid-talks-iran-deal/ Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The SAT and the ACT are back – https://yaledailynews.com/articles/yale-reinstates-sat-act-requirement-after-six-years-of-flexible-policy