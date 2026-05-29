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Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 5/29/26: MN Fraud, Rokita Mary Jane

Tony Katz: MN Fraud, Ceasefire, SAT's coming back, Rokita Marijuana, Just say no to Diego

Published on May 29, 2026

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Enough of the fraudsters. Throw them all in jail, or deport them.

Honesty Taboo

Cease fire extended. Maybe. – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/israel-airstrikes-lebanon-amid-talks-iran-deal/

The SAT and the ACT are back – https://yaledailynews.com/articles/yale-reinstates-sat-act-requirement-after-six-years-of-flexible-policy

Rokita doesn’t like marijuana

Republican convention coming up. Just say no to Diego!

Diego Morales
Source: Madelyn Hanes/Indiana Capital Chronicle / Madelyn Hanes/Indiana Capital Chronicle, WISH-TV

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