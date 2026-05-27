Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 5/27/26: Bears, Jamie Reitenour
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Chicago media reacting badly to Bears deal
Chicago Bears stadium update: Cook County Treasurer’s Office study shows Bears would get annual $39M property tax break | abc7chicago.com
Jamie Reitenour talks about her run for Indiana Secretary of State.
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