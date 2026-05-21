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Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 5/21/26: Greenland, Daly, Mortgages

Tony Katz: Greenland, Conor Daly, Mortgage rates to go above 7%

Published on May 21, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/tony-katz-and-the-morning-news-1st-hr-5-21-26-3

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Greenland back on the table

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-3-1-f988b8d4-23dc-49bc-9ea5-fdf0bcc22de5

Conor Daly joins to talk about qualifying for the Indy 500!

Mortgage rates to go above 7%

Thursday Music Moment:

ARTIST: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

SONG: Runnin’ Down a Dream

ALBUM: Full Moon Fever

YEAR: 1989

What’s that TV Theme Song?   The Apprentice (American TV series)

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