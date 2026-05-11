Source: Chalkbeat / Chalkbeat

School Districts Want Unlimited Amounts Of Property Taxes

Tony starts by acknowledging the current situation: “Everything looks clear. With the rain coming in the week before that could effect a whole bunch of things. We’ll get more updates on that, but for today, we’ve got sunshine and a lot of it.” He’s not just talking about the weather, though – he’s making a point about the state of mind we should be in when it comes to referendums.

Tony Katz “It is the job of local government, including school boards, to recognize that they might have to tighten their belts, that they might have to tell a teacher, ‘Hey, we can’t afford to pay you as much,’ or that they might have to change how they do things.” He emphasizes that it’s time to have a real conversation about performance and what’s truly beneficial for the citizenry.

One of the key points Tony drives home is the issue of referendums becoming a never-ending cycle. “If everything can be a referendum, there will be no end to the referendums,” he says. “Sometimes they have to be told no.” He’s not advocating for a complete ban on referendums, but rather for a more nuanced approach that involves real discussion and compromise.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Tony also tackles the argument that if we don’t tax more, we won’t be able to provide essential services. He’s got a blunt response: “That’s a gross threat, and you should fire elected officials who say something that daft and ignorant.” He’s not afraid to call out the fear-mongering and lecturing that often accompanies these discussions.

Tony’s passion and conviction shine through. He’s not just talking about referendums – he’s talking about the kind of community we want to build and the kind of leaders we want to elect. As he puts it, “The answer is always, ‘You need more, you provide less, and you take more, enough.’ And the people screaming, ‘Well, if you don’t tax this, if you don’t pay that, you’ll have less and you’ll do without, and it’ll be terrible.’ They don’t live in reality. Sometimes you only have what you have.”

Listen to the “School Districts Want Unlimited Amounts Of Property Taxes” discussion in full here: