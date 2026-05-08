Rep Erin Houchin: It’s Time For Bray To Step Down From Post

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Rep Houchin: It’s Time For Bray To Step Down From Post

The Indiana Senate’s recent primary election results sent shockwaves through the state’s Republican party, and we’re still feeling the aftershocks. Tony Katz is joined Congresswoman Erin Houchin, who represents Indiana’s 9th district and serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. We dive into the implications of this election and what it means for the future of Indiana’s Republican party.

Congresswoman Houchin shares her take on the primary election results, saying, “It was clear that primary voters in Indiana sent a very clear message. The outcome was very remarkable, not just for the result, but the percent win that these challenger candidates achieved.” She attributes this outcome to the voters’ frustration with the state Senate’s leadership, particularly Senate Pro Temp Rod Bray, who she believes has led the party astray. “You can’t sum your nose at the President of the United States and expect that there wouldn’t be any consequence, especially of your own party,” she explains.

The conversation also touches on the topic of energy and the current state of the global market. With oil prices soaring and tensions rising in the Middle East, Congresswoman Houchin shares her thoughts on how the Energy and Commerce Committee is working to address these issues. “The more we produce at home, the less leverage that foreign conflicts are going to have,” she says. She highlights the committee’s efforts to increase domestic energy production, including permitting reform and cutting bureaucratic red tape that slows pipeline development.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

They discuss the recent developments in Venezuela and the Strait of Hormuz, and how these issues impact the United States. Congresswoman Houchin emphasizes the importance of maintaining a strong America-first posture, saying, “The consequences to the United States would be severe and very dire if Iran was able to get a nuclear weapon.” She believes that the current situation is a wake-up call for the country to prioritize its energy independence and security.

Throughout our conversation, Congresswoman Houchin offers valuable insights into the complexities of politics and the challenges facing the state of Indiana. Her passion and expertise make her a compelling voice in the conversation, and her commitment to serving her constituents is evident.

If you’re interested in understanding the implications of the Indiana Senate primary election and the current state of energy politics, this episode is a must-listen. Congresswoman Erin Houchin shares her expertise and insights, providing a unique perspective on the issues that matter most. Tune in to hear more about the challenges facing Indiana’s Republican party, the importance of energy independence, and the role of the Energy and Commerce Committee in addressing these issues. Listen to the full episode to hear more from Congresswoman Houchin and gain a deeper understanding of the complex issues shaping our world.

Listen to the discussion in full here: