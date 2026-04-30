Listen Live
Close
Sports

The Names & Voices of Yesteryear

The Names & Voices of Yesteryear

Published on April 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews
Source: Geoff Miller / Getty

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they talk about the passing of Merle Bettenhausen. They later look back at names and voices of the past such as Emil Andres, Tony Bettenhausen, and Jimmy Daywalt.

In the second segment, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the names and voices of the past, such as Freddie Agabashian, Bill Vukovich II, and Joie Chitwood.

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the names and voices of the past, such as Duke Nalon and Rex Mays.

The Names & Voices of Yesteryear was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Red and Blue Police Lights
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Police Pursuit on I-65 Near Greenwood Ends in Chain-Reaction Crash

IndyCar  |  Landon Coons

Christian Lundgaard Wins Chaotic Sonsio Grand Prix

Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever
Local  |  John Herrick

Dallas Overcomes Fever With Hot Shooting in Indiana’s Home Opener

Tanya Terry
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

‘Put Your Guns Down’: IMPD Chief’s Message After Police Shooting

Thank You Veterans - Honoring All Who Served, US Military, US Veteran's Day, USA Flag, American Flag, Greeting Card
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Lawmakers Back up Gratitude With New Laws Supporting Hoosier Veterans

City of Carmel
Local  |  FOX 59

Carmel City Employee Put on Leave After Viral Video Release

IMPD officer-involved shooting
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Officer Shot on Indy’s North Side

Local  |  Landon Coons

Hall of Fame Indy 500 Commercials

Local  |  Landon Coons

Alex Palou Dominates Indy GP Practice, Rain Postpones Qualifying

Dick Dean
Local  |  Staff

Bargersville Man Charged with Exploiting Multiple Girls on Snapchat

Porch Party
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Checkered Flags and Porch Parties Mark the Start of Indy 500 Festivities

VOA
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

VOA Power of Hope Breakfast Raises Vital Funds for Indy Families

Us presiental elections. Republicans. Ballot box.Elephant.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Electronic Error Impacts Some Republican Primary Races in Henry County

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Fort Wayne Man Recently Convicted in Double Homicide

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close