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Giuliani Battles Pneumonia, Stable After Ventilator Scare

Former NYC mayor is in critical but stable condition after being intubated.

Published on May 4, 2026

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Source: NDZ/Star Max / Getty

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and close ally of President Donald Trump, was hospitalized with pneumonia on May 3 at Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach. According to his spokesperson, Ted Goodman, Giuliani was placed on a ventilator but is now breathing on his own.

Goodman said Giuliani’s condition was complicated by restrictive airway disease linked to his exposure at ground zero after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. “The virus quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain adequate oxygen and stabilize his condition,” Goodman said, adding that Giuliani is now off the ventilator and surrounded by family and his primary doctor. He remains in critical but stable condition.

Giuliani, who turns 82 this month, had shown signs of illness during his online show on May 1, where he coughed frequently and said he felt “a little under the weather.”

The hospital, a 333-bed facility on North Flagler Drive, is part of the Palm Beach Health Network. A spokesperson declined to comment.

Giuliani, a Palm Beach resident since declaring Florida his domicile in 2024, rose to national prominence as U.S. attorney in Manhattan before becoming mayor in 1993. Known as “America’s Mayor” after 9/11, his reputation later declined following an unsuccessful 2008 presidential run and his role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which led to legal consequences. Trump pardoned him in 2025 and recently called him “a True Warrior.”

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