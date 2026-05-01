Trump Signs DHS Funding Bill, Ending Record Shutdown

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

President Donald Trump signed bipartisan legislation to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ending the longest shutdown in the agency’s history. The bill excludes immigration enforcement operations but passed quickly after House approval, resolving a months-long standoff fueled by disputes over Trump’s immigration policies.

DHS had been without regular funding since Feb. 14, straining its roughly 260,000 employees. While some immigration programs continued with separate funding, the White House warned that temporary funds used to pay Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers and others would “soon run out,” putting paychecks at risk.

“It is about damn time,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who introduced the bipartisan bill more than 70 days earlier.

The conflict stemmed from Trump’s deportation strategy and a deadly Minneapolis incident involving federal agents, after which Democrats refused to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol without reforms. Republicans insisted those operations must be funded.

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A bipartisan bill excluding immigration funding passed the Senate earlier but stalled in the House. To break the impasse, Republican leaders separated immigration enforcement funding into a budget reconciliation process, proposing $70 billion through 2029. This move allowed the broader DHS funding bill to advance.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who had previously criticized the bill, said the new approach ensures immigration funding will pass later “with no crazy Democrat reforms.” Still, some Republicans objected to separating the funding.

The shutdown caused widespread disruption, including long airport lines and more than 1,000 TSA officer resignations. Workers faced repeated uncertainty, furlough threats, and missed pay concerns.

Union leader Everett Kelley said employees are “pleased” funding was approved but called the delay unacceptable, adding that federal workers “are not political pawns.”

Lawmakers are expected to finalize the separate immigration funding bill in May, with Trump aiming to sign it by June 1.