Are We At A Turning Point With Iran?

IRGC is driving Iran's threats, US must eliminate it to achieve victory.

US has military readiness and diplomatic leverage, time is on its side.

Europe hesitant to support US, missing opportunity to prevent Iran's hostage-taking.

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

The Iran Crisis: A Turning Point in US Foreign Policy

Tony Katz is joined by Major Mike Lyons, a retired US Army military analyst, to discuss the ongoing crisis in Iran and its implications for US foreign policy. As tensions between the US and Iran continue to escalate, we explore the military and diplomatic strategies at play.

Major Lyons shares his insights on the current situation, saying, “The Iranians are making more threats, but this level of threat doesn’t seem to be cause for alarm. This seems to be their standard modus operandi.” He explains that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is the driving force behind these threats, and that the US needs to eliminate the IRGC if it wants to achieve victory.

We also discuss the concept of escalation management, which Major Lyons argues has come to an end. He notes that the current administration has taken a different approach, using military force to achieve diplomatic leverage and negotiation. “The military is just ready to go once the president gives the go-ahead,” he says. “The internal politics are driving this, and the IRGC is the one that’s not letting their internal politicians negotiate a deal.”

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One of the key points of discussion is the idea that the Iranians are trying to wait out the US, hoping to outlast the current administration. However, Major Lyons is skeptical of this strategy, saying, “I don’t think they think they’re going to wait out a president who’s this steely when it comes to getting a solution to this.” He believes that the US has the upper hand, and that time is on its side.

We also touch on the role of allies in the region, particularly Germany and Europe. Major Lyons notes that these countries are hesitant to get involved, citing internal politics and a desire not to be seen as siding with the US. He argues that this is a missed opportunity, saying, “If you’re China, if you’re these other countries watching, if you’re in Europe, you want to make sure Iran never holds the world hostage again.”

The conversation also delves into the complexities of the Persian Gulf, where the US is trying to navigate a highly trafficked and difficult maritime environment. Major Lyons explains that the Iranians are using smaller boats and fishing trolleys to lay mines, making it challenging for the US to identify and engage them.

Throughout the episode, Major Lyons provides valuable insights into the military and diplomatic strategies at play in the Iran crisis. His expertise and experience make him an invaluable resource for understanding this complex and rapidly evolving situation.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Iran crisis and its implications for US foreign policy, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Major Mike Lyons’ expert analysis and gain a deeper understanding of the military and diplomatic strategies at play.

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