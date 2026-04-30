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2 Honduran Men Charged in Weekend Interstate Shooting in Indianapolis

Hector Galvez-Flores and Lester Ramos-Posadas, both 19, are charged with felony intimidation, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, and aggressive driving.

Published on April 30, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — Two 19-year-olds from Honduras have been arrested by Indiana State Police for their involvement in a weekend shooting on an interstate in Indianapolis.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon near I-465 and Interstate 69 on the city’s northeast side.

Hector Galvez-Flores and Lester Ramos-Posadas were arrested by ISP troopers and are both being held in the Marion County Jail without bond. Galvez-Flores is being held on an ICE detainer, while Ramos-Posadas was wanted on an unrelated federal arrest warrant.

Hector Galvez-Flores
Hector Galvez-Flores (Marion County Jail)
Lester Ramos-Posadas
Lester Ramos-Posadas (Marion County Jail)

The felony charges against the two men include intimidation, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, and aggressive driving.

State troopers were sent to the interstate after getting a report from a person who said a man shot at them and was almost struck while driving on I-465. The caller said the man was inside a gray Ford Escape.

Detectives used Flock traffic cameras to identify the car and the two suspects. Galvez-Flores and Ramos-Posadas were both arrested this week.

ISP said Galvez-Flores was the driver in this incident and did not have a driver’s license. Troopers believe Ramos Posadas was the passenger and the one firing shots from the vehicle.

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