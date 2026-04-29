Listen Live
Close
Sports

IndyCar Introduces New Safety Feature To Prevent Airborne Cras...

IndyCar Introduces New Safety Feature To Prevent Airborne Crashes At Indy 500 – Page 8

In addition to the flaps, IndyCar has also introduced a new brake configuration developed with Performance Friction Corporation.

Published on April 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews
Source: Phillip G. Abbott / Getty

IndyCar Introduces New Safety Feature To Prevent Airborne Crashes At Indy 500

IndyCar has introduced a new safety feature aimed at reducing airborne crashes during the Indianapolis 500.

Starting this year, all cars will be equipped with carbon fiber safety flaps positioned ahead of the rear wheels.

These flaps, nearly as wide as the rear tires, are designed to deploy during high-speed spins, disrupting airflow and preventing cars from lifting off the ground.

The innovation comes after extensive computational fluid dynamics testing, which showed a nearly 9% reduction in the likelihood of cars becoming airborne during 180-degree spins.

This development is a response to incidents like Colton Herta’s crash last year, where his car flipped and hit the wall at high speed.

IndyCar’s Director of Aerodynamic Development, Tino Belli, emphasized the importance of continuous safety improvements, particularly for superspeedway events like the Indy 500.

The flaps will be mandatory for all cars in every session, starting with the open test on April 28-29.

In addition to the flaps, IndyCar has also introduced a new brake configuration developed with Performance Friction Corporation.

This update aims to provide drivers with more predictable and responsive braking, especially when slowing from high speeds to enter the pit lane.

The changes address incidents like Rinus VeeKay’s crash during last year’s race, where he lost control while attempting to slow down.

These innovations highlight IndyCar’s commitment to enhancing driver safety as competitors prepare to race at speeds exceeding 230 mph on the iconic 2.5-mile oval.

IndyCar Introduces New Safety Feature To Prevent Airborne Crashes At Indy 500 – Page 8 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

ISP: Florida Man Caused Chase that Started in Michigan and Ended in Indiana

19 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The 2026 Kentucky Derby

South Putnam Community School Bus
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

School Bus and Vehicle Collide in Putnam County

LOOK: Here's how many Indiana landmarks fit inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway
IndyCar  |  Nick Cottongim

How Many Indiana Landmarks Fit Inside The Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Joe Hogsett
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Hogsett: ‘Have Not Decided Yet’ on Mayor Reelection Bid

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Braun Signals Openness to Marijuana Legalization as Outside Report Outlines Policy Considerations

Text Message
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Mom Demands Accountability After “Grooming” Evidence Overlooked

Pearl Harbor men
Local  |  WISH-TV

Burials Set for Recently ID’d Remains of Indiana Sailors from Pearl Harbor Attack

Beech Grove Drug Free Coalition
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“Tree of Strength” Initiative Targets Youth Substance Prevention

Jayden McQueary
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

18-Year-Old Charged with Reckless Homicide in Shelbyville Girl’s Death

IMPD Patrol Car
Local  |  Staff

Woman Killed, Man Hurt in Separate Tuesday Night Shootings in Indy

Jim Banks
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Banks: Political Violence Took Over Mainstream Democrat Party

Jacksonville Dolphins v LSU Tigers
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NCAA Basketball Tournaments Scheduled to Expand

Tornadoes Confirmed in Indiana
Local  |  WISH-TV

Two Tornadoes in Morgan County, One in Jackson County

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close