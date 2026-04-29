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GOP Senators Propose Funding for Trump White House Ballroom

After a weekend shooting, lawmakers push security-focused expansion

Published on April 29, 2026

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Republican Senators Introduce Legislation To Fund White House Ballroom Construction
Source: Heather Diehl / Getty

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, joined by two fellow Senate Republicans, introduced legislation Monday aimed at funding a proposed White House ballroom backed by President Donald Trump.

Graham, alongside Republican Sens. Katie Britt of Alabama and Eric Schmitt of Missouri, put forward a Senate bill that would allocate federal funding for the ballroom project.

Renewed attention on the proposal follows Saturday’s attempted shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which Trump attended for the first time as president.

Cole Allen, 31, appeared in federal court Monday facing multiple charges, including the attempted assassination of Trump. According to the FBI, a Secret Service agent was shot during the incident but survived thanks to a bulletproof vest.

In the aftermath, Trump argued the ballroom is necessary to host large-scale events while maintaining strong security for current and former presidents—a position Graham echoed.

“He literally could have left his bedroom, walked out the back of the White House, and been at the ballroom. That’s what needs to happen when you have 1000 or 2000 people gathered in today’s environment. And the sooner we get the ballroom built, the more hardened it is, the better for the country,” Graham said during a Monday press conference.

The proposed bill contrasts with earlier expectations that the estimated $300 million project would be largely financed through private donations.

The ballroom plan is also tied up in legal disputes. Construction has been challenged after the National Trust filed a lawsuit following the removal of the East Wing, arguing the project lacks congressional authorization.

The Justice Department has urged the group to withdraw the lawsuit, citing security concerns as justification for the ballroom. The National Trust has declined to do so.

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