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Indiana Fever Exercise Caitlin Clark’s 4th-Year Option

The Indiana Fever announced they exercised the fourth-year option on Caitlin Clark's rookie contract, keeping her in Indianapolis through the 2027 season.

Published on April 29, 2026

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Indiana Fever v New York Liberty
Source: Michelle Farsi / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark isn’t going anywhere. The Indiana Fever announced Tuesday they exercised the fourth-year option on her rookie contract, keeping her in Indianapolis through the 2027 season.

The former Iowa standout, who holds the NCAA Division I record, is looking for a comeback year. Injuries cut her 2025 season down to just 13 games, but Clark says she’s feeling great and ready to play.

She also announced she’s publishing a new children’s picture book coming out this fall.

You can see her back in action Thursday night. The Fever host the Dallas Wings in a preseason matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. Tip-off is at 7:00.

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