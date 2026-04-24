Thieves Break Into Businesses on Indy’s North Side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating related burglaries at multiple businesses on Indianapolis’ north side early Friday morning.

The burglaries occurred at around 3:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of Westlane Rd. The three businesses hit were Cowboy’s Western Wear, El Rey Grocery Store, and Rosa’s All Day Cafe.

Police said cash was stolen from two of the businesses. Security footage showed two people wearing black masks inside Rosa’s during the burglary.

IMPD is continuing to investigate the incidents. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the IMPD Northwest District at 317-327-6600 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Source: Ryan Hedrick