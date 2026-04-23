Police say Multiple Shot at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — Two people are in critical condition and multiple others are injured after a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. That’s according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

It happened near the food court, and involved two groups of people.

Governor Jeff Landry posted that he’s “aware of the active shooter scene” and he’s coordinating with law enforcement, and will update as he knows more.