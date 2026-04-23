Moderates in politics may no longer exist, as the Democratic Party shifts further left

Virginia redistricting favors Democrats 10-1, showing GOP must be more aggressive

Southern Poverty Law Center accused of funding white supremacist groups, exposing its 'scam' tactics

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Lack Of Fight From The Right

In a world where the lines between left and right seem to be increasingly blurred, it’s easy to get caught up in the idea that there are moderates among us, politicians who will work across the aisle and find common ground. But is this notion just an illusion? In this episode of Tony Katz Today, Karol Markowicz joins Tony to discuss the reality of moderates in politics and the lessons we can learn from recent events.

Karol, a columnist for The New York Post and Fox News, has written extensively on the topic of moderates and their role in shaping our political landscape. She’s also the author of the bestselling book “Stolen Youth,” which explores the ways in which radicals are indoctrinating a generation. “I don’t know if the moderate exists anymore,” Carol says. “I have a hard time picturing my neighbors as moderate Democrats. I don’t know that that’s a thing anymore.”

The conversation turns to the recent redistricting in Virginia, where the Democratic Party’s efforts to redraw the electoral map have resulted in a 10-to-1 split in favor of Democrats. Tony and Karol discuss the implications of this move and how it reflects the broader trend of the Democratic Party moving left. “When you see the redistricting going from a 6-5 split to a 10-1 split in favor of Democrats, is there a lesson that Republicans can learn from this?” Tony asks. Carol responds, “I hope they would learn it, but I just don’t see it on the ground where were the Republicans for this Virginia race.”

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The discussion also touches on the concept of “maximum warfare,” a phrase coined by Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Karol explains, “He’s talking about maximum warfare everywhere, all the time. That’s the quote.” Tony and karol connect this idea to the Southern Poverty Law Center’s recent indictment, which revealed the organization’s involvement in funding white supremacist groups. “It’s unbelievable, but it’s entirely believable,” Karol says. “The Southern Poverty Law Center is an absolute scam org that pressures companies to donate money to them to fight these extremist groups.”

Throughout the conversation, Tony and Karol challenge the notion that there are moderates among us, and instead, they argue that the Democratic Party is moving further and further left. They discuss the implications of this trend and what it means for Republicans and conservatives. “We need to fight them the way that they’re fighting us,” Tony says. “It’s absurd that we’re sitting on the sidelines.”

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