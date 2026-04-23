Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/23/26: ICE, VA Redistricting, SCOTUS

Senator Patty Murray: “I’ve not heard one Democrat say defund ICE…” Proving Sen. Patty Murray wrong was very, very easy – https://x.com/westernlensman/status/2047064104175612012?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA Illinois Advances Plan to Keep Bears in Arlington Heights

Reconciliation is moving forward – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/senate-ice-cbp/2026/04/22/id/1253877/ Gavin Newsom has granted nearly $1 billion to left-wing NGOs that have helped illegal aliens cross the border

All Fever games will be carried on National television this season