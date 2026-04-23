Senate GOP Advances ICE, Border Patrol Funding Plan

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WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans passed a budget blueprint Thursday after an overnight vote series, moving forward with funding for ICE and Border Patrol and sidelining Democrats from the process.

The plan opens the door to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection through the rest of President Donald Trump’s term and sets aside more than $70 billion in early funding.

Most Republicans backed the measure, but Rand Paul and Lisa Murkowski voted against it.

Chuck Schumer led Democratic opposition, criticized the spending, and pushed amendments focused on costs. Republicans rejected all of them.

John Barrasso defended the plan, saying it strengthens border enforcement.

John Kennedy raised concerns during debate as Republicans argued over how large the final package should be.