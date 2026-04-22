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UK Bans Tobacco Sales for Anyone Born After 2008

New legislation aims to phase out smoking and reduce health strain nationwide.

Published on April 22, 2026

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An orange-painted iron ashtray full of cigarette butts sat on a wooden table.
Source: Said Fauzul / Getty

New legislation aims to phase out smoking and reduce health strain nationwide.

A major piece of legislation cleared Parliament on Tuesday that would make it illegal for anyone born after 2008 to purchase tobacco in the United Kingdom.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill has now passed both the House of Commons and the House of Lords. It will become law once it receives royal assent from King Charles III.

This bill is part of a broader set of health reforms aimed at reducing smoking rates. Additional measures include banning vaping in cars carrying children and prohibiting it outside schools.

Residents in Britain will still be permitted to smoke and vape inside their homes. Smoking will also remain allowed in designated outdoor areas at bars and other hospitality venues.

“Prevention is better than cure – this reform will save lives, ease pressure on the NHS, and build a healthier Britain,” the Secretary of State of Health said.

The legislation will apply across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, with implementation set for January 1, 2027.

Under the new law, the government will have the authority to introduce a registration system for tobacco and vaping products entering the country. Retailers who sell these products to ineligible individuals could face financial penalties.

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