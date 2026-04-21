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President Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire

Published on April 21, 2026

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Iran War - Armed Women
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C.–President Trump says he is extending the ceasefire with Iran.

In a Truth Social post, Trump cited the “seriously fractured” Iranian government. The President says Iran made the request, adding the U.S. will “hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal.”

Trump says the U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will continue. The current ceasefire was due to expire tomorrow.

Vice President JD Vance was set to travel to Pakistan Tuesday to meet with Iranian officials. It’s unclear when or if Vance will depart.

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