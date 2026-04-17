Stadium Deadline For The Chicago Bears Today

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

The Chicago Bears‘ potential move to Indiana is a story that’s been making headlines lately, and our host, Tony Katz shares his thoughts on the situation and why he thinks the Bears would be a great fit for the Hoosier state.

Tony starts by discussing the recent news that the Indiana Finance Authority has approved a resolution allowing the private operator of the Indiana Toll Road to increase tolls twice a year, with the revenue going towards transportation and infrastructure projects in seven counties, including Lake County, where a new stadium for the Bears could be built. Tony questions the logic behind this decision, wondering why the state would increase tolls and then use the revenue to fund a stadium.

He also touches on the fact that the state of Illinois has a deadline to pass a bill that would allow the Bears to build a stadium in Arlington Heights, and Tony thinks this is a sign that the team is serious about leaving Soldier Field. “I think some people are going to question this whole thing for sure,” Tony says, “But I do think that we told a story. Even if we don’t get it, I’d like to get it. But we did good regardless.”

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Tony also shares his thoughts on the potential benefits of the Bears moving to Indiana, including the economic boost it could bring to the state. He believes that the team’s presence could lead to revitalization and job creation, and that the state’s investment in the team would be worth it. “I favor bringing the Bears to Indiana,” Tony says. “I believe in the revitalization that it can bring.”

One of the most interesting aspects of this episode is Tony’s discussion of the state’s investment in startups, particularly the Iron Nation initiative, which aims to bring Israeli startups to Indiana. Tony questions the state’s decision to put $15 million into this program, saying that he’d rather see the state focus on creating a business-friendly environment rather than writing checks to businesses. “I favor being proactive and trying to reach out to the businesses,” Tony says. “I want to be the ambassador to bringing new business to the state of Indiana.”

Listen to the discussion in full here: