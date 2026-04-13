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Woman Killed, Father Injured in Targeted Attack at West Side Home

Woman Killed, Father Injured in Targeted Attack at West Side Indy Home

IMPD said a man and his 33-year-old daughter were shot at their home on the west side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

Published on April 13, 2026

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Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed while her father was critically injured in a targeted attack at their home in Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers got to a home in the 800 block of Westbrook Avenue on Indy’s west side just after 12:30 a.m., where they found a man on the front porch, covered in blood.

The man and his adult daughter had both been shot, with the woman located inside the house. Police said the 33-year-old woman later died at the hospital.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the woman killed as Rachael Lynn Rakes.

Before being taken to the hospital, IMPD said the man was able to identify the suspect, a convicted murderer with a history of domestic violence and drug convictions.

“We believe that these two individuals were targeted by another person or other people, but we believe it’s isolated to just these two individuals in this house,” said IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer.

Police said the suspect in question was the subject of domestic violence arrests and protective orders involving the woman killed. He also spent time in federal prison on a gun conviction, was sentenced in late 2025 on a methamphetamine conviction, and spent eight years in prison after being convicted of murder in 2006.

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