Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/13/26: Blockade, Israel – IEDC
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Blockade of Iranian Ports
It’s going to be an interesting week
Iron Nation launches $60 million second fund as it expands into full-scale VC. Indiana anchors the new fund with a $15M commitment as the post-October 7 investor backs Israeli startups from Seed to Series B
Iran cannot get a nuclear weapon
What’s that TV Theme Song? Redemption Monday – All My Children
Swalwell’s behavior was known a long time. Politics in California outed him.
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