86-Year-Old Man Survives Heavy Fire in Indy

Source: Indianapolis Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS — An 86-year-old survived a heavy fire after it ripped through several apartments Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

This happened inside the independent living section within the Rosegate Commons American Senior Community. Firefighters say the man was slightly hurt, and he told them he heard a smoke alarm sounding for over 30 minutes but dismissed it, believing it was the neighbor’s alarm.

Firefighters arrived on Rosegate Lane, near South Emerson Avenue and East Southport Road, at around 4:45 a.m., and they found heavy fire showing through the roof. Crews were initially unaware the man was still inside the building. After firefighters had been working to put out the blaze for 25 minutes, the man fully awoke and tried to evacuate. As he reached for the front door, the roof collapsed, and burning debris landed on him. He managed to exit through the back of the structure, where he was met by firefighters.

The man and one firefighter were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The fire was brought under control just before 5:30 a.m. Investigators believe the cause may have been electrical in nature, originating in the attic. Of the six apartment homes affected, five are considered a total loss, while one sustained exterior damage. Aside from the injured people, four others were able to escape safely. A parrot was also rescued unharmed.

Firefighters say if you ever hear a smoke alarm go off, never ignore it, especially in the middle of the night. They urge you to get out of the building if you see smoke and fire and call 911.