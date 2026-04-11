BARGUMENTS: Best “Nerd” in TV or Film
Did I do that?
Once a week the Hammer and Nigel crew get together to have an old fashion ‘bargument.’ We are joined by the man who coined the phrase, Dan “Bass” Levy to debate light-hearted topics that somehow get heated. The question is always tailored to a trivial argument you would have at a bar with your buddies over some beers.
Today’s question: Who was the best tv or movie nerd?
Check out our picks below:
1. Steve Urkel, Family Matters
We can’t have an ultimate nerd line-up without the icon who trademarked, “Did I do that?”
2. Dwight Schrute, The Office
You only need four words to prove why he’s the ultimate nerd: Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica.
3. Screech, Saved By the Bell
From the voice to his hobbies and clothes, he’s an 90s nerd if there ever was one.
4. Booger, Revenge of the Nerds
He is quite literally one of the stars of the biggest nerd movie of all time.
5. Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory
Really anyone from the Big Bang squad could fill this spot!