BARGUMENTS: Best “Nerd” in TV or Film

Did I do that?

Once a week the Hammer and Nigel crew get together to have an old fashion ‘bargument.’ We are joined by the man who coined the phrase, Dan “Bass” Levy to debate light-hearted topics that somehow get heated. The question is always tailored to a trivial argument you would have at a bar with your buddies over some beers.

Today’s question: Who was the best tv or movie nerd?

Check out our picks below: