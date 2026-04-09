Democrats Urge Trump Impeachment Over Iran War Threats

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Senate Democrats are urging Congress to reconvene and impeach President Donald Trump following his warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight” in relation to Iran.

Ed Markey led the calls, saying on CNN, “Congress must come back in session and impeach Donald Trump… What Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth were planning were war crimes. End of story.” Andy Kim echoed the criticism, stating, “President Trump is unfit to be Commander-in-Chief… He has lost the trust and faith of the American people.”

More than 60 Democrats have backed impeachment, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Nancy Pelosi. Sara Jacobs warned, “The President just threatened genocide… We must consider all options, including impeachment.” Julie Johnson described Trump’s conduct as reckless, writing, “This is a serious conflict, not a reality show… It’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

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Chris Murphy argued Trump was pursuing an unwinnable war with major economic risks. “The people around him should stop him from committing these war crimes,” he wrote. Joaquin Castro also called on cabinet members to act, saying the president is unfit to lead.

The Iran conflict has taken a political toll, with Trump’s approval rating dropping to 39 percent, while 53 percent disapprove—his lowest of his second term.

Despite growing calls, removal remains unlikely. Democrats lack a House majority, and Republicans control the Senate, where a two-thirds vote is required for conviction. Trump, who was impeached twice during his first term but acquitted both times, dismissed the effort at a rally: “What the hell did I do? Here we go again.”

Even so, Democrats view the push as a key political issue ahead of the 2026 elections.