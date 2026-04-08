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Doritos Are Now Too Expensive For Walmart

Published on April 8, 2026

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We Americans love our snacks, but we have a limit and it’s $7.

During the past few years, PepsiCo has leaned hard into price hikes—nudging (and then launching) the cost of several of their products, including their Frito-Lay brand chips. The price hike on Lay’s, Cheetos, and Doritos pushed up to nearly 50% since 2021.

Over the past few years as groceries have gotten more expensive, shoppers gravitated toward cheaper options. Big store chains like Walmart responded by giving more shelf space to lower-priced competitors. That meant fewer opportunities for Doritos to win customers back.

PepsiCo saw this coming. Executives reportedly debated lowering prices as early as 2024—but hesitated, worried about short-term revenue dips. By the time they finally acted, the damage had already been done, with billions in missed targets and a rare slump in their snack division.

The company is now working to reverse course—offering promotions, tweaking prices, and trying to win back customers.

All we know is that whatever price they decide on, there better be more than just a half a bag of air!

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