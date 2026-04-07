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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 4/7/26: MI Champs, Autopen, Stash Box

Tony Katz: Michigan Champs, Trump talks Autopen with children, Stash Box, Jesse Brown

Published on April 7, 2026

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Michigan wins, and so does Indianapolis

Today’s Popcorn Moment:  Trump talks to children about Biden’s autopen

Democrats aren’t as popular as they say they are

Today on the Marketplace:    Undercar “Stash Box”

Jesse Brown
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Jesse Brown’s “altercation” with IMPD

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