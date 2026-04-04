2 Killed, 2 Injured After Car Crash on Indy’s South Side

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a car crash on the south side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Sherman Drive, near East Thompson and Shelbyville roads.

Officers with the Beech Grove Police Department were the first to notice a gray Dodge Challenger driving recklessly in the area. They initiated a pursuit on the challenger, but that was ended quickly after officers lost sight of the vehicle. Soon after, the challenger crashed at the intersection of Carson Avenue & S. Keystone Avenue.

Two men in the Challenger were taken to local hospitals and are reportedly in stable condition, but two men in another vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

At least one of the men involved in the crash was detained.

The Beech Grove Police Department is assisting IMPD with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.