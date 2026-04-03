Indianapolis Man’s 2-Day Crime Spree Returns 98-Year Sentence

Terrell Williamson (IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 98 years in prison for his involvement in a crime spree from three years ago.

The crime spree began in February 2023 after Terrell Williamson intentionally swerved his vehicle onto a sidewalk, hit a man, and then fled the scene. The victim was a 47-year-old father named John Pollard Jr. Pollard was walking with his 15-year-old son along 16th and Capitol when he was hit.

Williamson was eventually arrested after a series of crimes in downtown Indianapolis, including carjackings and armed robberies. He was convicted of multiple charges, including murder, robbery, intimidation, and auto theft.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said on Thursday that Williamson’s sentence “delivers justice for the Pollard family and the victim who are forever impacted by these senseless acts.”

Williamson will serve his 98-year prison sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction.