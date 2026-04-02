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Howard County Deputies Combat Speeding and Distracted Driving

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up enforcement efforts this month in partnership with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute to combat distracted driving and speeding

Published on April 2, 2026

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Howard County Deputies Combat Speeding and Distracted Driving

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up enforcement efforts this month in partnership with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute to combat distracted driving and speeding across local roadways.

As part of the Comprehensive Highway Injury Reduction Program (CHIRP), an initiative funded through federal grants and administered by ICJI, deputies will conduct increased patrols from April 4 through April 13, 2026. During this period, officers will work overtime shifts focused on identifying drivers who exceed speed limits or violate Indiana’s Hands-Free Law.

“Distracted driving and speeding are preventable behaviors that put drivers, passengers, and pedestrians at risk,” said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director of ICJI. “This campaign is a reminder that these actions have real consequences, and law enforcement officers are actively working to keep Indiana’s roads safe.”

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration highlights the ongoing concern. In 2023, Indiana reported 249 fatalities linked to speeding, along with 47 deadly crashes attributed to distracted driving. Deputies note that distracted driving incidents are often underreported, meaning the actual numbers may be higher.

Captain Jordan Buckley of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office emphasized the seriousness of the issue, stating that both behaviors continue to play a major role in serious and fatal crashes.

“Distracted driving and speeding remain major contributors to serious and deadly crashes,” Buckley said. “These actions are illegal and endanger everyone on the road. Officers will step up enforcement and ticket anyone caught violating these laws.”

Indiana’s Hands-Free Law, which took effect in 2020, prohibits drivers from holding mobile devices while operating a vehicle. Motorists are only permitted to make calls or use their devices through hands-free technology such as Bluetooth systems or headsets.

Authorities hope the increased visibility of law enforcement during the enforcement period will encourage safer driving habits and reduce preventable crashes throughout the county.

To help prevent dangerous driving behaviors, ICJI and law enforcement encourage motorists to:

  • Put the phone down and avoid multitasking while driving
  • Obey posted speed limits and adjust speed for road conditions
  • Allow extra travel time, especially during busy commute periods
  • Keep a safe distance between vehicles

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