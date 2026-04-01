Listen Live
Close
Local

AI and April Fools’: Indiana Tech Adds to Pranking Tradition

Indiana Tech became the first university in the world to hire an Artificial Intelligence Professor...or did they?

Published on April 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Tech
Indiana Tech

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Indiana Tech turned to artificial intelligence to keep its tradition of April Fools’ Day pranks alive.

In a press release sent out on Wednesday, the university said it became the first in the world to hire an Artificial Intelligence Professor or A.I.P.

“Indiana Tech has always been focused on preparing students for the careers of tomorrow,” said university president Karl W. Einolf, Ph.D. “As technology continues to reshape the workforce, we must also reimagine how education is delivered. The Artificial Intelligence Professor represents an innovative approach to meeting students where they are and whenever they need guidance.”

Indiana Tech called A.I.P.s “the future,” offering 24-7-365 access.

To help with the prank, the university included a video in its release about the AI professor. They later sent a follow-up email indicating that the press release was part of their April Fools’ Day tradition.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Grenade Found in yard
Local  |  Staff

Police: Hand Grenade Found in Columbus Yard

Illinois v UConn
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Statement Wins Send Michigan and UConn to Championship

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

UConn Holds Off Illinois’ Comeback to Secure NCAA Title Game Spot

Indiana State v Indiana
Local  |  Staff

Anonymous Donor Gives $10,000 to IU Law School Graduates

LAX ride share and transportation fee increase
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Hoosier Drivers Face Rising Auto Interest Rates in 2026

Upset Indianapolis family
Local  |  WISH-TV

IMPD Faces Criticism Over Downtown Indy Fatal Shooting Case

United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Hammond Man Sentenced to Prison for Gun Offenses

United Church Homes
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

$6M Renovation Secures Affordable Housing for Indy Seniors

Terrell Williamson
Local  |  Staff

Indianapolis Man’s 2-Day Crime Spree Returns 98-Year Sentence

Curt Cignetti Presser 10-6-25
Sports News  |  John Herrick

Cignetti Talks New IU Quarterback, Spring Practices

Community Easter Event
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Local Gives Back: Free Community Dinner & Egg Hunt Monday

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Local  |  Staff

IMPD: 1 Killed in West Side Shooting

White River search
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Body of Missing 11-Year-Old Columbus Girl Found in White River

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana Man Coerced Girl to Engage in Self-Harm and Send Him CSAM

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close