AI and April Fools’: Indiana Tech Adds to Pranking Tradition

Indiana Tech

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Indiana Tech turned to artificial intelligence to keep its tradition of April Fools’ Day pranks alive.

In a press release sent out on Wednesday, the university said it became the first in the world to hire an Artificial Intelligence Professor or A.I.P.

“Indiana Tech has always been focused on preparing students for the careers of tomorrow,” said university president Karl W. Einolf, Ph.D. “As technology continues to reshape the workforce, we must also reimagine how education is delivered. The Artificial Intelligence Professor represents an innovative approach to meeting students where they are and whenever they need guidance.”

Indiana Tech called A.I.P.s “the future,” offering 24-7-365 access.

To help with the prank, the university included a video in its release about the AI professor. They later sent a follow-up email indicating that the press release was part of their April Fools’ Day tradition.