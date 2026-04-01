Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/1/26: Activist Judge, Rokita CDLs
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Judge blocks a Trump administration order to end federal funding for NPR and PBS.
Todd Rokita: Indiana will be revoking all CDL licenses held by illegal aliens
IRAN threatening IT companies
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