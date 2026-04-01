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Jaden Ivey CUT For Ripping NBA Celebrating “Pride Month”

Published on March 31, 2026

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Cancel culture strikes again. The Chicago Bulls cuts player Jaden Ivey after he called NBA’s Pride Month celebration as ‘unrighteousness.’

Jaden Ivey has been outspoken about his newfound Christian-faith. He recently went on Instagram live to talk about his faith, making bold opinions and proclamations of faith, including his beliefs behind celebrating LGBTQ.

“The world can proclaim LGBTQ, right? They proclaim Pride Month and the NBA. They proclaim it. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.’ They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim in the streets. Unrighteousness.”

Ivey, a Purdue product was traded by Detroit to Chicago earlier this year. However, due to an injury he has only played a handful of games for the Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls clearly panicked after their new player gained viral attention and immediately waived him off the team.

Several NFL players, including Patriots running back TreVyon Henderson, Juanyeh Thomas, Azareye’h Thomas, Blake Ferguson and Damien Lewis, has posted in support of Ivey’s declaration. 

Ivey went back on Instagram live to respond to the reasoning behind the Bulls decision.

‘They said your conduct is detrimental to the team, ‘I haven’t been with the team. I haven’t been with the team because I’ve been rehabbing [my knee injury]. So how’s my conduct detrimental to the team?’…They gonna cancel me, bro, I’m telling you. They don’t want this… God is faithful.’

Jaden also called out bigger players like Stephen Curry for not truly living out his faith in the public eye.

This viral moment has caused a big debate online. Would bigger star athletes get treated the same way if they discussed their own faith-based beliefs?

The Hammer and Nigel show discuss if the Bulls went too far, if there is hypocrisy behind the decision, and more.

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