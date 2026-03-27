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TKR's Tip In Lifts Purdue Past Texas 79-77

TKR’s Tip In Lifts Purdue Past Texas

Published on March 26, 2026

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Texas v Purdue
Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

SAN JOSE, CA.–The Purdue Boilermaker men’s basketball team is headed to the Elite 8 courtesy of a tip in with 0.7 seconds to go by Trey Kaufman-Renn to beat the Texas Longhorns 79-77 at the SAP Center in San Jose.

The game featured 10 ties and 16 lead changes. Texas led by as many as four points with Purdue leading by as many as seven.

Texas outshot Purdue from the field (52% to 48%), but they also missed seven free throws (8-15).

Purdue outscored Texas in the paint 38-30.

Purdue was led in scoring by Kaufman-Renn’s 20 points followed up by Fletcher Loyer’s 18 points. Braden Smith had 16 points. He missed the shot that led to Kaufman-Renn’s tip in. Also for Purdue, Oscar Cluff finished with 11 points and CJ Cox scored 10.

Purdue is now 30-8 on the year. They play in the Elite 8 next on Saturday.

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