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The Reagan Legacy: A Lesson In Limited Military Engagement

Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher and the parallels to today

Published on March 24, 2026

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  • Grenada invasion was a response to Soviet-backed military airbase, with diplomatic fallout for UK's Thatcher.
  • Limited military engagement can liberate countries and allow them to hold elections before withdrawing.
  • Grenada's annual celebration shows the invasion's success, contrary to common portrayal as a failure.
Large Head of U.S. Presidents
Source: UCG / Getty

The Reagan Legacy: A Lesson in Limited Military Engagement

On this episode of Tony Katz Today, we’re taking a trip down memory lane to explore a pivotal moment in history that’s often overlooked: the 1983 invasion of Grenada. Joining Tony is John Bachman, author of Turning Point: How Reagan Liberated Grenada and Won the Cold War. John’s book offers a fresh perspective on the Reagan era, highlighting the significance of this lesser-known event and its lasting impact on foreign policy.

The invasion of Grenada was a response to the construction of a Soviet-backed military airbase on the island, which posed a threat to the United States and its allies. But what’s often overlooked is the human cost and the diplomatic fallout. John shares, “She was devastated by the fact that Reagan did not tell her, and there’s a recording of the phone call that Reagan made to Margaret Thatcher. She quickly forgave him. But what it did was call a lot of political turmoil for Margaret Thatcher inside the UK when she was trying to develop this relationship, you know, leading the Conservative Party in the UK at a time when they were trying to shrug off their the Labor Party’s mistakes and all the stagnation that they were dealing with there.”

The Grenada invasion was a turning point in the Cold War, marking a shift in the way the United States approached military engagement. John explains, “Grenada teaches us that there is a third way there is a limited military engagement. You don’t establish a occupying force. You turn the island back over to its people, You allow them to conduct elections, and then you get out.” This approach, which John calls the “third way,” has been influential in shaping U.S. foreign policy, particularly in the Trump administration’s handling of Venezuela.

But what can we learn from this episode? John emphasizes that the Grenada invasion was not a failure, as it’s often portrayed. Instead, it was a success, as the Grenadian people still celebrate their liberation from communism every year on October 25th. John notes, “They still celebrate this every year on October 25th as their Thanksgiving Day, and that is the day that they were liberated from communists. They still that is the I think the best way to measure the success of the operation.”

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What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

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