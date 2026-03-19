Houchin Weighs in on “Dalilah’s Law” and New Education Reforms

Source: Congresswoman Erin Houchin

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Erin Houchin is highlighting her ongoing work in Washington, introducing a wave of new legislation targeting commercial road safety, classroom effectiveness, and government spending.

One of Houchin’s focuses is “Dalilah’s Law,” named after a young girl seriously injured when an illegal alien driving an 18-wheeler ran a stop sign and crashed into her. The bill aims to ensure only people lawfully present in the country are permitted to hold a commercial driver’s license.

“Dalilah is a 7-year-old girl who was nearly killed… leaving her with life altering injuries and unable to speak,” Houchin said. “Her story is heartbreaking, and it’s exactly why I introduced Daliliah’s Law to ensure that only those here lawfully can obtain a commercial driver’s license and operate heavy trucks on our roadways.”

On education, the House Education and Workforce Committee recently passed the “Science of Reading Act,” which Houchin introduced.

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“This bill ensures our classrooms are using proven phonics-based methods to teach kids how to read because reading is the foundation for every student’s success,” Houchin explained.

She also introduced the “Student Protection and Success Act,” which aims to hold colleges accountable by linking federal funding to a student’s ability to repay their loans.

“In 2024, for every dollar the federal government took in, it spent $1.40,” Houchin stated. “That has pushed our national debt past $38 trillion and helped fuel the inflation crisis families are still feeling today.”

Finally, Houchin joined other House Republicans in passing a Balanced Budget Constitutional Amendment to put real guardrails on Washington spending and bring long term accountability to the federal budget.