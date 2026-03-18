March Madness Bracket Advice w/ Professional Gamblers

March Madness is here, and with it comes the excitement of filling out brackets, making predictions, and, of course, trying to win that office pool.

This year, Hammer and Nigel aren’t messing around which is why they we’re joined by two sports betting professionals, Kenny Britt of KB Sports and David Stephanoff, to give their expert advice on their brackets.

Hammer asks the pros about their Final Four predictions, an upset, their best overall bet, and of course, who they see cutting down the nets at the end of the tournament.

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Kenny starts off by sharing his final four picks, which include Duke, Florida, Arizona, and Iowa State. He explains that he’s going with Iowa State in the final four over Michigan, citing their strong front court and balanced team. When asked about his national champion pick, Kenny surprises us by choosing Iowa State.

Meanwhile, Hammer is all-in on Duke “I just look at that front court and they always say guards win tournament games. But Duke is so balanced, and I saw them beat Michigan pretty decently a couple of weeks ago. They just to me feel like the team to beat.”

David Stephanoff, on the other hand, takes a more polarizing opinion for Hoosiers, expressing doubts about Purdue’s ability to make a deep run in the tournament. Despite their strong regular season, he believes they don’t have the team to win a national championship. “I don’t think they have the team overall to get there,” he says. However, he does acknowledge their well-coached team and the importance of experience in March Madness.

For more insights you can follow David Stephanoff at and Kenny at !

Hear the full breakdown with Kenny and David below along with a free bet for the first round: