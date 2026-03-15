Lebanon Ballet School Performing “Coppelia” This Summer

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A performance this summer by the Lebanon Ballet School is set to bring the classic and comical “Coppelia” to life.

Owner Marylou Hume, her husband Don Steffy, and ballet student Ava Joy Koehler joined News 8 at Daybreak Sunday morning to preview the show.

The tale of “Coppelia” follows Swanilda and her fiancé, Franz, who Swanilda learns is obsessed with a lifelike doll invented by the “eccentric” Dr. Coppélius. In an attempt to win back her fiancé, Swanilda impersonates the doll, resulting in a whimsical tale of mistaken identity.

The performance takes place on June 17 at the Pike Performing Arts Center, 6701 Zionsville Rd.