Listen Live
Close
Local

Lebanon Ballet School Performing “Coppelia” This Summer

This summer, the Lebanon Ballet School will be performing the classic and comical ballet "Coppelia."

Published on March 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Marylou, Don, and Ava Joy
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A performance this summer by the Lebanon Ballet School is set to bring the classic and comical “Coppelia” to life.

Owner Marylou Hume, her husband Don Steffy, and ballet student Ava Joy Koehler joined News 8 at Daybreak Sunday morning to preview the show.

The tale of “Coppelia” follows Swanilda and her fiancé, Franz, who Swanilda learns is obsessed with a lifelike doll invented by the “eccentric” Dr. Coppélius. In an attempt to win back her fiancé, Swanilda impersonates the doll, resulting in a whimsical tale of mistaken identity.

The performance takes place on June 17 at the Pike Performing Arts Center, 6701 Zionsville Rd.

Related Tags

Local News - Events Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Marylou, Don, and Ava Joy
Local  |  WISH-TV

Lebanon Ballet School Performing “Coppelia” This Summer

NWS: 3-15-26
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Enhanced Risk of Severe Thunderstorms

Speeding Driver goes Airborne
Local  |  Staff

Speeding Car Goes Airborne Before Fatal Crash in Indy

Capt. Seth R. Koval
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana Man Among Those Killed in Iraq Military Plane Crash

NWS Indianapolis
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Severe Weather Chances Growing for Late Sunday

IMPD
Local  |  Staff

1 Dead, Another Critical from Shooting on Indy’s Near North Side

Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Sheriff: Couple Dead from Apparent Murder-Suicide in Monrovia

Traevion Pirtle
Local  |  Staff

Body of Missing 18-Year-Old Found on Indy’s Northeast Side

Indy Mom Talks Down Syndrome Awareness
Local  |  WISH-TV

Indy Mom Volunteers with Down Syndrome Awareness Group

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Court Rules Against Indiana in Recovery Home Discrimination Case

Indy Highway
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

INDOT: Lane Shifts on Indy I‑65 Next Week

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  John Herrick

Man Convicted for Murder, Attempted Murder in Indianapolis Shooting from April 2024

Travis Wolfe
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Victim’s Friend Helps Police Arrest Murder Suspect

Hancock Health Infusion Center
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hancock Health Opens New Dedicated Infusion Center

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close