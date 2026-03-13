Listen Live
Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Westfield

The Westfield Police Department said a man was found dead inside a home on Thursday with apparent trauma.

Published on March 13, 2026

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Police are calling the death of a man who was found inside a Westfield home on Thursday suspicious.

The Westfield Police Department said officers went to the 3900 block of Westfield Road to assist medics who were tending to a man inside a residence. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene and said he had trauma-related injuries.

WPD believes the death was an isolated event and do not see any other threat to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Marlow at gmarlow@westfield.in.gov.

