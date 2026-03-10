Listen Live
Funeral Arrangements Announced for Lou Holtz at Notre Dame

Published on March 10, 2026

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

SOUTH BEND, Ind.–Funeral arrangements have been made for former Notre Dame Head Football Coach Lou Holtz.

A public visitation will be held Sunday, March 15 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on Notre Dame’s campus. The visitation is open to the extended Notre Dame family and campus community.

A private funeral Mass will also be held at the Basilica the following Monday, March 16 at 1 pm. You can watch the funeral live on Notre Dame’s website.

Holtz’s family is also supposed to lead the funeral procession from Notre Dame Circle to the main entrance of the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Graveside services will be kept private, per the family’s request.

Overall, Holtz won 249 games as a collegiate head coach, 100 of which were during his time (1986-96) at Notre Dame. In addition to Notre Dame, Holtz was a college football head coach at William & Mary (1969-71), NC State (1972-75), Arkansas (1977-83), Minnesota (1984-85) and South Carolina (1999-2004).

Holtz was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008. He helped lead the Irish to a National Championship in 1988.

Holtz is the only college football coach to lead six different programs to bowl games and the only coach to guide four different programs to the final top 15 rankings. After retiring from coaching, Holtz worked as a TV college football analyst for CBS Sports in the 1990s and ESPN from 2005 until 2015.

