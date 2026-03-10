Listen Live
Hammer & Nigel's Solution to the DST Struggle

Published on March 9, 2026

Ahhhh…. it’s that time of year where spring is in the air. Unfortunately, it’s just springing forward our alarm clocks.

Daylight Saving Time hit us hard Sunday. We set our clocks forward an hour and are mourning the loss of 60 sweet minutes of sleep.

If you are struggling adjusting to the new schedule or maybe never changed the clock from the last DST, Hammer and Nigel have a new product that just might be for you!

Hammer & Nigel Brewery presents…. Time Change Brew.

Beer that goes down easy – as easy as the guy too lazy to change his clock.

*editors note: this is a fictional concept, but maybe one day someone not as lazy and much more rich will invest. Fingers crossed.

