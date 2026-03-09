Listen Live
How The Iran War Is Good For Indiana Business

Tremendous amount of US hardware being utilized in the bombing of Iran. A lot of these things have its connections to Indiana

Published on March 9, 2026

  • Indiana is a major player in the defense sector, with companies like Rolls-Royce and Raytheon having a strong presence.
  • The ongoing US-Iran conflict has increased demand for defense equipment, benefiting Indiana's manufacturers of components like the F-35 fighter jet.
  • Indiana is also emerging as a hub for drone technology, with the potential for significant economic impact in the state.
U.S. Marine Corps Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II At MCAS Miramar
Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

How The Iran War Is Good For Business Here In Indiana

Tony Katz:  

We forget that the state of Indiana plays a big part in the defense sector. There’s a lot of creation that takes place here. We go Inside Indiana Business with Gerry Dick of InsideIndianaBusiness.com. The story gerry, and I appreciate you taking the time today is as we see now, the United States engaged in this conflict with Iran, the bombing of Iran that took place, and now we’re going on ten days ago, we’re seeing a tremendous amount of US hardware being utilized. A lot of these things have its connections to Indiana, whether it’s the F35 or a grouping of munitions. Does the sector see now from this future growth? I mean, it’s an ugly kind of way to look at it, like, oh good, we’re involved in a war, so that means we grow. But rather these things are already happening. These are the places where they’re built. Is there is there a conversation about more orders and more work happening in the state.

Gerry Dick:

Yeah, no question about it, Tony. You know, Indiana has long been a big defense state if you will, whether it’s Rolls Royce, or Raytheonn, you can go on down the list of major installations in the state of Indiana. The war in the Middle East is really is really shining a light. I think you mentioned the F35 fighter jet that’s really become a dominant player in this war that’s currently underway. A lot of the parts for that important components made right here in Indianapolis at Rolls Royce. But you got to hit it on the head there. Indiana has been doing this for some time, and there’s a feeling now with the expectation of free defense spending going forward in a number of areas. You talk about things like the Golden Dome, that project that the Trump administration has talked about. L3Harris in Fort Wayne has the potential to be a big player that in that scenario. So, it’s billions with a “B”, as they say, billions of dollars of economic impact annually in the state of Indiana. And with the emergence of drones and drone technology, Indiana designated as a drone hub, one of nine I think drone hubs around the country that have been designated for development, and you Senator Todd Young told me last week on the show he thinks Indiana can be a major player when it comes to manufacturing of drones. So a lot of potential there as well as things currently going on.

Listen to the “How The Iran War Is Good For Business Here In Indiana”

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Tony’s interview with Israel Consul General Elad Strohmayer

Today on the Marketplace:    Mr Peanut Salt Shakers

 What’s that TV Theme Song?   Redemption Monday

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

