Andre Carson Is Obscene
- Katz criticizes Carson for voting against a resolution recognizing Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism.
- Katz claims Democrats don't care about Americans' safety, only their political objectives.
- Katz says the Indiana Republican party is 'weak' and not holding opponents accountable.
Andre Carson Is Obscene
We’re diving into the world of Indiana politics, where the outrageous and the obscene seem to be the norm. Tony Katz, a well-known voice in Indiana politics, is not afraid to speak his mind.
Congressman Andre Carson just voted against a resolution recognizing Iran as the leading state sponsor of terrorism.
“You can’t recognize that Iran is the leading sponsor of terrorism,” Tony says, his frustration evident. “You’re gross, and the Indiana Democratic Party has nothing to say, nothing to say, you cowards.”
Tony’s anger is palpable as he discusses the recent developments in Iran, where the country’s capabilities of firing missiles have been massively degraded. He’s concerned that despite this, the Democrats still don’t care about the safety of Americans, as long as they can achieve their political objectives. “They don’t care if you die, they don’t care if you get hurt, as long as they get their political objective, which is hurting Trump,” he says.
But Tony’s not just targeting the Democrats; he’s also criticizing the Republican Party in Indiana for being weak. He believes that they’re not doing enough to hold their opponents accountable and that they’re not standing up for what’s right. “The Republican Party in Indiana is weak, and you guys are gross,” he says, addressing the party directly.
Throughout the episode, Tony’s passion and conviction shine through as he discusses the state of politics in Indiana. He’s not afraid to call out those who he believes are failing to do their job, and he’s not afraid to speak truth to power. His words are a wake-up call for those who are complacent and apathetic about the state of politics in Indiana.
If you’re interested in hearing more of Tony’s unfiltered thoughts on Indiana politics, tune in to this segment. He’s not holding back, and his critiques are a must-listen for anyone who cares about the state of politics in Indiana. Listen to the full episode and hear Tony’s scathing critique of the politicians who are failing to do what’s right.
Listen to the “Andre Carson Is Obscene” discussion in full here:
Today’s Popcorn Moment: So why was Kristi Noem fired?
Maybe it was this:
Today on the Marketplace: 1980’s Quartz Transformers Robot Watch
Film Friday – Deliverance – Dueling Banjos
Listen to the Show in Full here:
Watch the show here:
Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!
Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify