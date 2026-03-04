Source: Christopher Furlong / Getty

Brownsburg Schools Agree To Pay $650K To Former Teacher

Tackling a topic that’s been at the forefront of our nation’s conscience: the abuse of children in the name of “progressive” ideology. Tony Katz has been a vocal advocate for the rights of parents and children, and a fierce critic of the culture that seeks to undermine them.

The conversation was sparked by a recent news story about the Brownsburg Community School Corporation, which settled a lawsuit with a music teacher who’d been forced to resign after refusing to use preferred pronouns for transgender students. The school district agreed to pay $650,000 and retrain staff on religious discrimination. But what’s striking about this case is the broader implications it has for our society.

As Tony pointed out, “You don’t have to use anybody’s preferred pronouns at all, at all or in any way. They can’t force you. Fight them on every single level, fight them in the courts, fight them in the court of public opinion.” It’s a powerful message that echoes throughout our conversation: we have the right to stand up for what we believe in, even when the culture around us seeks to silence us.

But this isn’t just about one case or one school district. It’s about a culture that’s been quietly eroding the rights of parents and children for years. As Tony puts it, “You’re not kind, you’re not decent, you’re not good. I am thrilled by this. I don’t know if the dollar amount is right or wrong. I have no way of deciding that.” The tone is unmistakable: a call to action, a call to stand up for what’s right, and a call to reject the abuse of children.

Throughout the conversation, Tony delved into the specifics of the case, the implications for our society, and the importance of standing up for what we believe in. We talked about the role of the Alliance Defending Freedom, the organization that represented the teacher in court, and the significance of this case as a national story.

