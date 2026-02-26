Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Team Penske’s David Malukas Previews NTT IndyCar Series Opener in St. Pete

Team Penske’s newest driver, David Malukas, joined Query & Company to preview the highly anticipated start of the NTT IndyCar Series this weekend on the streets of St. Petersburg.

At just 24 years old, Malukas has already made a name for himself as one of the rising stars in the series, and his journey to Team Penske has been anything but ordinary.

During the interview, Malukas reflected on his career, including the challenges he faced after a bicycle accident that voided his contract with Arrow McLaren.

He admitted that the setback left him feeling defeated, but with the support of his family and a determination to stay involved in IndyCar, he found his way back.

His perseverance paid off, leading to opportunities with teams like Meyer Shank Racing and, ultimately, Team Penske.

When asked about his preferred type of track, Malukas revealed his newfound love for ovals, despite initially favoring road courses during his early career.

He described the constant action and mental focus required on ovals as exhilarating, making them his favorite.

To wrap up the conversation, Malukas answered rapid-fire questions, sharing fun tidbits about his love for ramen, his favorite travel destination (Hawaii), and his admiration for Chelsea in the Premier League.

As Malukas gears up for his debut with Team Penske, fans can look forward to seeing his talent and determination shine on the track this season. The NTT IndyCar Series kicks off this Sunday, with Malukas ready to make his mark.

